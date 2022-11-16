World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon

While there is a growing demand for renewable energy, there is also the problem of intermittency of production. Energy generated using wind power varies throughout the day, while solar power production halts at night. To tide over these issues, countries are currently investing in conventional battery storage solutions that use rare earth minerals, which are not only expensive but also harm the environment.

The carbon dioxide battery

Italy-based Energy Dome offers a simple solution to this challenge by using carbon dioxide as a means to store the energy generated by renewable sources. As Interesting Engineering has previously reported, the carbon dioxide-based battery works by compressing the gas at normal temperature and pressure to convert it into its liquid form. The heat generated during this process is then stored and is the charging phase of the battery.

When power needs to be supplied, the battery is discharged by using the stored heat to turn the liquified carbon dioxide into a gas, which is then sent through a turbine that generates electricity.

The entire process is a closed-loop system where the carbon dioxide is not released into the atmosphere. Earlier this year, Energy Dome set up a scaled-pilot demonstrator on the island of Sardinia in Italy.

Entry into the U.S.

Since then, Energy Dome has been looking to expand its footprint, and according to a press release, it teamed up with Danish power company Orsted to explore long-duration energy storage solutions at various sites.