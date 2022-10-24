Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof

“Plants take in CO 2 as a source of food and when they are exposed to lots of CO 2 , they will grow bigger than they would have otherwise. I grew plants at the end of a building's exhaust system on the rooftop to provide them with excess CO 2, ” lead author and postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Cambridge, Dr. Sarabeth Buckley told IE.

Dr. Buckley and her team employed BIG GRO to cultivate spinach and corn on the rooftop of a building located inside the Boston University campus. They noticed that when the plants were exposed to high concentrations of CO 2 , they grew bigger and healthier.

CO 2 makes rooftop gardens more viable

Plants grown on roof using the BIG GRO system. Dr. Sarabeth Buckley

According to the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA), the practice of growing plants on a building’s roof has several ecological and financial benefits. A rooftop garden improves the air quality in an area, reduces a building’s carbon footprint, makes it more energy efficient by acting as an insulator, and also enhances water quality.

However, rooftop gardens are hard to manage since plants experience a lot of stress when they are grown on a building’s roof. Direct exposure to sunlight, rainfall, and wind affect their growth, and most of the time, either the plants die, or they grow unhealthy. Moreover, setting up a rooftop garden with adequate water and nutrient supply for plants has its own challenges.