CO2 captured with DAC in concrete for the first time, claim companies

"Heirloom captured CO2 from the atmosphere using their DAC technology at their headquarters in Brisbane, California," said the press release.

"CarbonCure’s reclaimed water technology injected the captured CO2 into the process wastewater at a Central Concrete batch plant in San Jose, California,"

The joint press statement further noted that "Central Concrete used the CO2-treated wastewater to make fresh concrete, which was produced for a range of construction projects across the Bay Area.”

Three unique roles for one purpose

Each company has its own unique role in storing CO2, complementing the work of the other.

Heirloom runs America’s only operational DAC facility and uses limestone to pull CO2 from the air. The limestone is broken down into calcium oxide rock, and CO2 gas. The captured CO2 gas is then permanently stored safely underground or embedded in concrete.

CarbonCure’s reclaimed water technology is then used to store Heirloom’s CO2 at Central Concrete. The technology injects CO2 into reclaimed water (recycled water collected from washing out concrete trucks) at concrete plants.

When injected, the CO2 immediately reacts with cement in the water and mineralizes, permanently storing the CO2 and stabilizing the cement for reuse. The CO2-treated slurry is then used in new concrete mixes.