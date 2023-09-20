A new coating cools your house and warms it up when needed

Inspired by chameleons in southwestern Africa, researchers at Harbin Institute of Technology in China have developed a new color-changing coating for buildings that can work in both winters and summers, a press release said.

As temperatures began to soar in the summer, many households in the northern hemisphere started their air-conditioning systems to stay cool. However, as the summer comes to an end, the same households are switching their heaters on to keep warm instead.

Heating and cooling households is an energy-intensive process primarily driven by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly, making them unsustainable in the long run. As the world looks for ways to wean away from fossil fuels, it also needs more efficient systems that can work around the year.