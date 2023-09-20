A new coating cools your house and warms it up when needed

A new coating cools your house and warms it up when neededUnlike conventional approaches that perform only one role, this coating does both, and that too without using energy.Ameya Paleja| Sep 20, 2023 07:00 AM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 07:00 AM ESTinnovationCoating can change role depending on the weather and work around the yearACS Nano Letters Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Inspired by chameleons in southwestern Africa, researchers at Harbin Institute of Technology in China have developed a new color-changing coating for buildings that can work in both winters and summers, a press release said. As temperatures began to soar in the summer, many households in the northern hemisphere started their air-conditioning systems to stay cool. However, as the summer comes to an end, the same households are switching their heaters on to keep warm instead. Heating and cooling households is an energy-intensive process primarily driven by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly, making them unsustainable in the long run. As the world looks for ways to wean away from fossil fuels, it also needs more efficient systems that can work around the year. The Namaqua chameleon as a modelDeserts see radical temperature changes within a day, similar to the shift of seasons in other parts of the world. During the day, the temperature soars, and as soon as the sun sets, it starts dipping, leading to cold nights. Desert creatures have long adapted to these drastically changing conditions, and the Chinese researchers turned to one such animal to serve as a model. The Namaqua chameleon in southwestern Africa changes its color to regulate its body temperature as conditions change in the desert. When the sun is out, the chameleon turns grey to reflect the sunlight and remain cool. As the sky goes dark, the skin color changes to a dark brown to absorb more heat and stay warm. Cooling paints and tiles developed in the past have shown some impressive results but are limited for use in just one season. Inspired by the Namaqua chameleon, the research team led by Fuqiang Wang at the Harbin Institute of Technology developed a coating that can work both ways. How well did the coating work? To make the coating, the researchers mixed microcapsules of thermochromic material, specialized binders, and microparticles into a suspension that was either sprayed or could be brushed onto a metal surface. The color changing gradient across temperaturesACS Nano Letters The team then allowed the painted metal into sunlight, and when its temperature increased to 68 Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius), it began changing from dark to light grey. When the temperature reached 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), the light-colored coating began reflecting 93 percent of the solar radiation falling on it. The team further increased the temperature of the metal to 175 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 80 degrees Celsius), but the material showed no signs of damage. The researchers then compared the coating to conventional cooling methods, such as paints and tiles, in outdoor tests on miniature buildings the size of a doghouse throughout all four seasons. The coating remained warmer in winter than passive radiative cooling; in summer, the layer was cooler than tiles and white paint. During spring and fall, the coating was the only material that adapted to changing conditions and switched from heating to cooling during the day. The research findings were published in the journal Nano Letters today. AbstractThe highly reflective solar radiation of passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC) increases heating energy consumption in the cold winter. Inspired by the temperature-adaptive skin color of a chameleon, we efficiently combine temperature-adaptive solar absorption and PDRC technology to achieve“warm in winter and cool in summer”. The temperature-adaptive radiative cooling coating (TARCC) with color variability is designed and fabricated, achieving 41% visible light regulation capability. Comprehensive seasonal outdoor tests confirm the reliability of the TARCC: in summer, the TARCC exhibits high solar reflectance(∼93%) and atmospheric transmission window emittance (∼94%), resulting in a 6.5 K sub-ambient temperature. In the winter, the TARCC's dark color strongly absorbs solar radiation, resulting in a 4.3 K temperature rise. Compared with PDRC coatings, the TARCC can save up to 20% of annual energy in midlatitude regions and increase suitable human hours by 55%. With its low cost, easy preparation, and simple construction, the TARCC shows promise for achieving sustainable and comfortable indoor environments. AbstractThe highly reflective solar radiation of passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC) increases heating energy consumption in the cold winter. Inspired by the temperature-adaptive skin color of a chameleon, we efficiently combine temperature-adaptive solar absorption and PDRC technology to achieve"warm in winter and cool in summer". The temperature-adaptive radiative cooling coating (TARCC) with color variability is designed and fabricated, achieving 41% visible light regulation capability. 