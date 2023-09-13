Cola from the future? Coca-Cola reveals AI-generated drink

The first-ever soda drink created by artificial intelligence (AI) is here.

Coca-Cola’s Y3000 Zero Sugar, a limited edition drink that hit the shelves earlier this month, is what future tastes like, said the company in a statement. After all, it’s been created with the combined prowess of “human intelligence and AI together for an uplifting expression of what Coca‑Cola believes tomorrow will bring.”

How did they create it?

The company said they asked fans from all over the world to send their feedback on what a drink from the future would taste like, which helped Coca-Cola in its concoction. The use of AI helped the company develop flavor profiles and design the product’s outside packaging – the logo and text script.