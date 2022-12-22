Cochlear implants are restoring hearing, even for the entirely deaf

In addition to the hearing aid they offer, Cochlear implants have also attracted public attention due to the complications associated with their use. Skin infection and device failure are the primary complications associated with Cochlear implants.

The results of using Cochlear implants on people vary widely. Several studies have been done on the effectiveness of Cochlear implants on rats. The research found that similar to people, the responses in rats also varied widely. The variation in responses depends on the neural activity and behavioral responses in the Locus Coeruleus (LC) area of the brain.

How Cochlear implants are used

Cochlear implantation requires patients to consult an otolaryngology surgeon who performs a short surgical procedure to fit the implant. The surgeon makes a small incision behind the ear and inserts the device in the patient. People experience little discomfort during the surgery, and there is a low overall risk involved in the process.

In the beginning, physicians recommended Cochlear implants to only people with total hearing loss. But with the advanced research done over the years, the implants have been proven to be beneficial for people with partial hearing loss. In addition, scientists have also been working on regenerative drugs to reverse hearing loss.