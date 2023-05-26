Impulse and Relativity Space to launch first commercial Mars mission in 2026

Two private space companies, Impulse Space and Relativity Space, recently announced that their private Mars mission is now expected to launch sometime in 2026, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

Good things come to those who wait, the saying goes, and the two firms announced the delay to the mission at the Humans to Mars Summit, held in Washington DC from May 16 to May 18.

They clearly won't want to rush what may well go down as the first-ever commercial robotic Mars lander mission.

Relativity Space and Impulse Space aim to launch a commercial Mars mission in 2026

Speaking during the Humans to Mars Summit, executives from both Impulse Space and Relativity Space stated that the mission, initially slated for next year, would now launch in 2026.