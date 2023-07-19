US startup claims 'commercial scale' geothermal energy production after 30-day demo

Houston-based US startup Fervo Energy has claimed that it has achieved "commercial scale" geothermal energy production from its Project Red demonstration site in northern Nevada. The site recently completed a 30-day well test, a standard for geothermal energy installations, a company press release said.

Geothermal energy is one of the sources of renewable power being explored as the world moves away from fossil fuels. Unlike wind and solar power plants, geothermal energy can be sourced around the clock and on demand to cater to increased energy needs.

For a geothermal energy system to work out, it needs a combination of heat, fluid, and rock permeability at a given site. In most places, the rock is hot enough to generate power. However, it is not porous enough to allow fluids to run through them. This is where enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) come in.