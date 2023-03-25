Largest commercially operated engine runs on hydrogen in world first

This is according to a press release by the groups published on Thursday.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) also participated in the tests and confirmed the feasibility of blending hydrogen with natural gas for use in an existing Wärtsilä engine.

The tests lasted three days and demonstrated the capability of the engine to co-fire hydrogen blends, showcasing clear improvements in engine efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while staying compliant with NOx emissions.

“These tests provide clear evidence that Wärtsilä’s engine technology can deliver future-proof power solutions that make a huge contribution towards decarbonised operations,” said Anja Frada, Chief Operating Officer, Wärtsilä Energy.

“The results of the testing with a hydrogen/natural gas blended fuel mix have been outstanding. We continue developing and futureproofing our engines to run on sustainable fuels and expect to have an engine and power plant concept for operating with pure hydrogen available by 2026."

Supporting a net-zero future

EPRI Vice President of Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources Neva Espinoza added that the organization is accelerating deployment of a full portfolio of clean energy technologies to support a net-zero future.