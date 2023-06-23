ENGINEERING JOBS

World's largest communications satellite beams 4G data straight to cell phones

BlueWalker 3 is also one of the brightest objects in low Earth orbit, causing concern among astronomers.
Chris Young
| Jun 23, 2023 06:41 AM EST
Created: Jun 23, 2023 06:41 AM EST
innovation
An artist's impression of BlueWalker 3.
An artist's impression of BlueWalker 3.

AST SpaceMobile / Twitter 

Texas-based AST SpaceMobile successfully tested the world's largest communications satellite, BlueWalker 3, by beaming 4G signals to smartphones, a press statement reveals.

BlueWalker 3, which essentially acts as a space-based cellular tower, is designed to eventually send data at 5G speeds. Due to its massive size, it has caused concern among the astronomical community, with some noting that it is as bright as a star in the night sky.

AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 passes key test

Earlier this week, Wednesday, June 21, AST SpaceMobile announced that its engineers carried out a series of tests of the BlueWalker 3 satellite in June. They beamed data down to regular cell phones on Earth at speeds above 10 Mbps.

Related

The satellite, which has caused controversy due to the fact its size could block astronomical observations, uses AT&T spectrum and Nokia RAN technology. The next step for AST SpaceMobile will be to test the satellite at 5G speeds.

"Achieving this milestone from an unmodified, standard cell phone on the ground connecting through our low Earth orbit satellite is another groundbreaking moment in telecommunications history," Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile Chairman and CEO said in the company's statement.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September last year and it was deployed in November. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters) array caused concern around its launch date when Connie Walker, an astronomer at the National Science Foundation's (NSF) NOIRLab, warned that it would be as bright as the star Vega near zenith in twilight.

In April, AST SpaceMobile used BlueWalker 3 to route an audio call between two smartphones, one of which was in Texas and the other in Japan.

Concerns over AST SpaceMobile's massive satellite

AST SpaceMobile's ultimate goal is to create the first space-based cellular broadband network that beams data directly to cell phones. Other companies, including Lynk Global, also have the same goal. Lynk Global recently deployed three satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). AST SpaceMobile, however, will be encouraged by the recent tests that it has a good chance of becoming the first to provide the service.

BlueWalker 3 is a prototype test satellite designed to test AST SpaceMobile's technology. The company aims to eventually send a constellation of 100 satellites, called BlueBirds, to orbit starting in late 2024.

World's largest communications satellite beams 4G data straight to cell phones
BlueWalker 3 before it was deployed.

AST SpaceMobile 

Several astronomers have flagged the rise in the number of satellites in LEO as a concern. In an interview with IE last year, for example, University of Regina astronomer Dr. Samantha Lawler discussed the massive amount of Starlink satellites SpaceX is lifting into space.

Lawler highlighted the concern that Starlink could contribute to the growing problem of space debris, which already has us on the brink of a potentially catastrophic scenario known as Kessler Syndrome.

We are "right on the edge" of Kessler Syndrome, Lawler explained. If it does happen, it would feel like we were "inside a snow globe within a couple of hours of sunrise or sunset," and any efforts to fix the problem would be akin to "collecting bullets." NASA, meanwhile, has also warned that satellites could impede its ability to detect potentially hazardous asteroids headed toward Earth.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/12/image/jpeg/vlt9z316cJ19djw7D2WIB75paeKa67e7dtgykcgP.jpg
British universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/11/image/jpeg/aSPT6SrX97dY3X0XZv9oG3R4skxYmqc0Kf7fc7pL.jpg
Paradise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island Nauru
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/22/image/jpeg/ZrUzmG5xqAX5LPfrWhbLGGX5xA10Jaad9dpjqTM4.jpg
Missing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the Titan
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/05/image/jpeg/vpaKDVLQdH5YmmKEJstNq5hMmPmnblrFqZciAgpq.jpg
Power of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorder
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/16/image/jpeg/9uWE7iNGsj1wmMk59ybcy961xyi1bUDa28PY9E1u.jpg
'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in China
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/13/image/jpeg/3MWQH8Hx9BT6PszkXr9cjz26KTwXZFgpXKvbkD2I.jpg
Ex-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fast
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/08/image/png/1uxarRWPWEBWUEUijTLto3K3LJoMqJy60me57iMh.png
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/21/image/jpeg/OVvvHFArL4lAQwT55dxfnB9ppV0DEQdLTcMsAin0.jpg
Sharing the gift of astronomy: The Asif Astronomy Club
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/14/image/jpeg/9sLaT8T2aOovjT9LmJoSBRn8RBtl4EObuTE3PNwy.jpg
Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crust
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/22/image/jpeg/lTLbvQaKdOkNRRjpdMzMF6E74TcLoT8S3HcKnTIN.jpg
'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan Sub
Job Board