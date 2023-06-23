World's largest communications satellite beams 4G data straight to cell phones

Texas-based AST SpaceMobile successfully tested the world's largest communications satellite, BlueWalker 3, by beaming 4G signals to smartphones, a press statement reveals.

BlueWalker 3, which essentially acts as a space-based cellular tower, is designed to eventually send data at 5G speeds. Due to its massive size, it has caused concern among the astronomical community, with some noting that it is as bright as a star in the night sky.

AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 passes key test

Earlier this week, Wednesday, June 21, AST SpaceMobile announced that its engineers carried out a series of tests of the BlueWalker 3 satellite in June. They beamed data down to regular cell phones on Earth at speeds above 10 Mbps.