Compact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup

NT-Tao, an Israeli startup, is developing a compact nuclear fusion system.

The technology is "1 million times more effective" than other solutions.

An interview with NT-Tao's CEO explores the potential of nuclear fusion, including how it fits in with the EV revolution.

The announcement of a potential nuclear fusion breakthrough from researchers at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) in late 2022 sparked great excitement in a planet searching for sustainable energy sources.

The fusion experiments in California produced more energy from a tiny hydrogen capsule than was put into it, paving the way for the present nuclear fusion gold rush that has reached Israel.