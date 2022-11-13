Company claims orders worth $2 billion to produce ‘Future Brake System’ in 2025

"We are excited to start seeing the future brake system on the road soon," said Lutz Kuehnke, head of Safety and Motion Business Area and Vehicle Dynamics at Continental Automotive, North America.

"Semi-dry brakes represent the next generation of braking on our product roadmap. Systems like this are essential for drivers to be able to safely access additional electrification and automated driving features."

Due to the success, the lifetime sales for this new system have increased to more than €2 billion (U.S $2.07 billion), claimed the firm.

Manufacturing of FBS is anticipated to begin in 2025 with a North American automaker.

What is FBS?

Brake systems are becoming more intelligent to satisfy the needs and expectations of automated driving, electrification, and digitalization, while vehicle layouts are fundamentally changing toward a zone-based architecture.

Future Brake Systems are mainly utilized in automobiles with altered architectures. A further step towards the software-defined vehicle, the FBS provides the automaker the ability to choose smart actuator hardware, where the software can be deployed over any electronic control unit to maintain safety redundancy and provide flexibility to the customers.

Four dry wheel brakes (calipers or drums) plus a series of software function blocks make up an FBS 3 brake system(the latest upgrade by the company).

For safety and redundancy, these components can run on a number of current High-performance Computers (HPC), with integrated Wheel Control Units providing the necessary redundancy.