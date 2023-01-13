A startup transforms abandoned wind turbines into useful concrete

One company is seeking to do something about that according to a report by electrek published on Thursday.

An Iowa startup with an ambitious and useful goal

The company is an Iowa startup called REGEN Fiber. It transforms wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.

It is owned by the trucking company Travero.

“With tremendous growth projected in the wind industry and an increasing number of turbines already reaching the end of their approximately 20-year lifespan, REGEN Fiber is entering the market at the perfect time,” said Jeff Woods, director of business development at Travero, in a statement.

“Recycling blades without using heat or chemicals while simultaneously keeping them out of landfills or being burned supports the sustainability goals of both the wind industry and customers receiving the recycled products.”

Wind turbines are difficult to recycle once expired. f9photos/iStock

The company now estimates that it will begin commercial-scale blade recycling in the second half of 2023. To achieve this, it is building a new facility in Fairfax, southwest of Cedar Rapids.

Once its new facility is fully operational, REGEN Fiber speculates that it can successfully recycle more than 30,000 tons of shredded blade materials annually.

The recycling of new wind turbine blades is already underway at its Des Moines facility. These discarded materials are processed into fibers that can be used for asphalt and composite products.