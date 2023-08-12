Company uses keystroke technology to fire employee

Company uses keystroke technology to fire employeeSuzie Cheikho filed a complaint with Australia’s Fair Work Commission but it was swiftly rejected.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 12, 2023 10:21 AM ESTCreated: Aug 12, 2023 10:21 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an employee typing.vorDa/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.An employee in Australia was let go from her job after her company used keystroke technology to ascertain how much she was working.This is according to a report by News.com.au published on Tuesday.Suzie Cheikho filed a complaint with Australia’s Fair Work Commission (FWC) alleging that her employer Insurance Australia Group (IAG) had a “premeditated plan to remove her from the business and that she was targeted due to her mental health issues.”Claim rejectedHowever, her claim was rejected by FWC which responded that there was a “valid reason of misconduct” to fire Cheikho. Cheikho was with the major insurance company for 18 years before her dismissal. See Also Related Indian startup fired 90 percent of its staff, replaced them with an AI chatbot Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back Former ByteDance employee claims to have been fired for pointing out illegal activity Further investigation into the matter showed that the employee missed deadlines and meetings, was often absent and uncontactable, and did not perform a task which caused the industry regulator to fine her company.News.com.au further reported that Cheikho had received a formal warning in November 2022 about her work performance and was included in an improvement plan to try and fix her output.A keystroke technology was then used to analyze the number of times she physically touched her keyboard on 49 working days from October to December.The results indicated that she was often late or even absent: she started late on 47 days, left early on 29 days and did not perform any hours of work on 4 days, claimed News.com.au.Cheikho passionately refuted these findings.“Sometimes the workload is a bit slow, but I have never not worked,” she was reported as saying to her managers according to the FWC.“I mean, I may go to the shops from time to time, but that is not for the entire day. I need to take some time to consider this and I will put forward a response”.Making matters worse, Cheikho provided a written response where she claimed she “really can’t recall why or how it’s that low.”No explanation found“I have tried to go through emails and messages to see if I can explain it,” she attempted to explain.“I have been going through a lot of personal issues which has caused a decline to my mental health and unfortunately I believe it has affected my performance and my work.”In the end all this worked against her with FWC Deputy President Thomas Roberts stating that the employee “was not working as she was required to do during her designated working hours.”“The applicant’s application is therefore dismissed,” concluded Roberts, according to News.com.au. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsMeet history's most famous short-sleepersDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humansRechargeable batteries made from wasteAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereCould a gene switch off anxiety?310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyAI and robots might be the future of battery development Job Board