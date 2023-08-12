Company uses keystroke technology to fire employee

An employee in Australia was let go from her job after her company used keystroke technology to ascertain how much she was working.

This is according to a report by News.com.au published on Tuesday.

Suzie Cheikho filed a complaint with Australia’s Fair Work Commission (FWC) alleging that her employer Insurance Australia Group (IAG) had a “premeditated plan to remove her from the business and that she was targeted due to her mental health issues.”

Claim rejected

However, her claim was rejected by FWC which responded that there was a “valid reason of misconduct” to fire Cheikho. Cheikho was with the major insurance company for 18 years before her dismissal.