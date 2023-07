The origins of three-dimensional (3D) printing can be traced back to the 1970s when Johannes F Gottwald patented the Liquid Metal Recorder. This device used continuous inkjet technology to create metal objects that could be removed and reused or melted down for printing again.

Since then, innovations in 3D printing have happened at an unprecedented speed, with the most recent reports of 3D-printed Lamborghini and 3D-printed rocket engines.

Now a team of scientists from North Carolina State University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, and Tianjin University have reported 3D printing solid metal objects at room temperature in one step!

In a press release, Michael Dickey, co-corresponding author of the study from North Carolina State University, said, "3D printing has revolutionized manufacturing, but we're not aware of previous technologies that allowed you to print 3D metal objects at room temperature in a single step. This opens the door to manufacturing a wide range of electronic components and devices."