These configurable robots can be mixed and matched for tasks in space

“You could imagine a shed on the moon with shelves of worms,” said team leader George Lordos, a Ph.D. candidate and graduate instructor in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AeroAstro).

“Astronauts could go into the shed, pick the worms they need, along with the right shoes, body, sensors, and tools, and they could snap everything together, then disassemble it to make a new one. The design is flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective.”

The independent articulated robots each carry their motors, sensors, computer, and battery. They can be assembled together to undertake more complex tasks or individually for smaller goals.

Inspired by the flexible worm

One of Earth's most flexible animals inspired their design: the worm.

“As we were thinking of these animal inspirations, we realized that one of the simplest animals, the worm, makes similar movements as an arm, or a leg, or a backbone, or a tail,” said deputy team leader and AeroAstro graduate student Michael Brown.

“And then the lightbulb went off: We could build all these animal-inspired robots using worm-like appendages.’”