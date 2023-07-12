A connected robot team could improve our space exploration capabilities

Swiss researchers led by ETH Zurich are exploring the possibility of sending an interconnected team of walking and flying exploration robots to the Moon, a press statement reveals.

In recent tests, the researchers equipped three ANYmal robots with scientific instruments to test whether they would be suitable for lunar exploitation.

ANYmal robots (pictured above) are similar to Boston Dynamics' famous quadrupedal Spot robot, though they were developed in-house at ETH Zurich.

The benefit of using multiple robots

The researchers tested their quadrupedal robots on several different terrains in Switzerland and at the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) in Luxembourg.

They also won a European competition for lunar exploration at ESRIC, which involved finding and identifying minerals on a test modeled after the lunar surface.