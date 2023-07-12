A connected robot team could improve our space exploration capabilities

A connected robot team could improve our space exploration capabilitiesA team of robots would still be able to complete a mission if one or two of the machines malfunction.Chris Young| Jul 12, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: Jul 12, 2023 01:00 PM ESTinnovationThe trio of robots during tests in a Swiss gravel quarry.ETH Zurich / Takahiro Miki Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Swiss researchers led by ETH Zurich are exploring the possibility of sending an interconnected team of walking and flying exploration robots to the Moon, a press statement reveals.In recent tests, the researchers equipped three ANYmal robots with scientific instruments to test whether they would be suitable for lunar exploitation. ANYmal robots (pictured above) are similar to Boston Dynamics' famous quadrupedal Spot robot, though they were developed in-house at ETH Zurich.The benefit of using multiple robotsThe researchers tested their quadrupedal robots on several different terrains in Switzerland and at the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) in Luxembourg.They also won a European competition for lunar exploration at ESRIC, which involved finding and identifying minerals on a test modeled after the lunar surface. See Also Related Meet ANYmal: Energy-Efficient Roller-Walking Robot A New 3-in-1 Robot Has Wheels for Feet and Runs for 90 Minutes Boston Dynamics’ Spot now comes with thermal monitoring and more In a new paper published in the journal Science Robotics, the researchers describe how their team of robots could be used for space exploration."Using multiple robots has two advantages," explained Philip Arm, a doctoral student in the group led by ETH Professor Marco Hutter. "The individual robots can take on specialized tasks and perform them simultaneously. Moreover, thanks to its redundancy, a robot team is able to compensate for a teammate's failure." The team of robots was designed to have a good balance between this specialization and redundancy. During tests, two of the robots were deployed as specialists — one robot was programmed for mapping terrain with a Raman spectrometer and a microscopy camera, and the other was programmed for classifying geology with a laser scanner and several cameras. The third robot was a generalist, and it was able to map the terrain and identify rocks, though with less specialized instruments and, therefore, less precision. "This makes it possible to complete the mission should any one of the robots malfunction,” Arm said.Swarms of robotsThe prize for the ESRIC competition was a one-year research contract to help them further develop their technology. The researchers will now turn their attention to different forms of traversal while keeping their focus on building a network of interconnected robots. Next, they aim to experiment with wheeled and flying robots for lunar exploration. They also plan to make their robots more autonomous and less reliant on a single control center for commands.We've already seen a rotorcraft — NASA's Ingenuity helicopter — take to the skies and act as an aerial scout for the Mars Perseverance rover. It may not be long before we see swarms of robots carrying out space exploration ahead of crewed missions to the same distant locations. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new studyAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Laser tech cracks code of 'Rosetta Stone' fossils, yielding fresh early life cluesJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?Anxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent Job Board