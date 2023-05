According to a statement by a U.S. Central Command official, any advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced computing systems will be useless if they cannot connect securely and reliably. While the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) acknowledges that advancements like AI are revolutionary and investing heavily in it, it appears that the network infrastructure needed to support it is sorely lacking, at least at present.

Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM's chief technology officer, explains this kind of basic connectivity between military assets is "at the core of anything related to" the real-world application and adoption of such technology.