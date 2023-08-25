Smart contact lens battery charged by human tears

Researchers at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have devised a micrometer-thin battery that can power smart contact lenses and be charged with tears, a university press release said.

Contact lenses have long been used for vision correction. With technological advancements, companies have been working to make smarter versions, connecting to devices like smartphones and displaying information close to the wearer's eyes. Such applications require the lenses to have an internal battery.

Interesting Engineering has previously reported how companies have managed augmented reality displays on smart contact lenses. These devices use extremely thin batteries with induction coils and wires made up of metals, which carry risks for the user's eyes. A research team led by Lee Seok Woo, an assistant professor at NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), has now devised a battery that does use any metals.