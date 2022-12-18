Continental puts the brakes on like never before – The Blueprint

And why is this such a big deal? Well, it says semi-dry brakes represent the next generation of braking, and that systems like this “are essential for drivers to be able to safely access additional electrification and automated driving features.”

To find out what difference it will make to us in real-world terms, and when, we caught up with Martin Baechle, Head of System Development Future Brake Systems, Continental

Interesting Engineering: What prompted this development in the first place?

Martin Baechle: In today’s brake systems, pressure generation is fully integrated into the brake system unit. This means that the hydraulics (i.e. the “wet” part of the brake system) transmit the force to the brake calipers of the disc brakes, or the drum brakes.

Whereas with our approach, you no longer actuate the brakes hydraulically on the rear axle, and we see some clear advantages to this.

For one, the brake fluid doesn’t have to be changed or disposed of, so it’s more sustainable.

Furthermore, the installation of the rear axle is simplified, because rigid hydraulic lines can be dispensed of.

And, if the rear axle wheel brakes are operated electromechanically, you can use them regeneratively. For example, for systematic energy recuperation at the rear axle during each braking operation. Additionally, the electric rear axle brake actuator combines the normal brake function (i.e. vehicle deceleration) with a comfortable electric park brake function, so it’s a smoother driving experience.

Did you achieve what you set out to achieve?

Yes, we have achieved everything we set out to do. We saw early on that with digitalization and connectivity, electric powertrains, and automated driving, brake systems need to perform a variety of tasks.