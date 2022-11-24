This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!

However, does that mean you will need to buy a brand-new e-bike to embrace this trend? Most certainly not. E-bike conversion kits are a quick solution that will save you trouble and allow you to convert your regular bike into an e-bike, albeit at a high cost.

E-bike conversion kits are pricey and have a complex installation procedure. Once you get an e-bike conversion kit installed, it would be a big hassle to reconvert your bike if you feel like experiencing the joy of riding a regular bike.

Introducing PikaBoost – a portable e-bike conversion kit

In a bid to make the transformation of bikes into electric bikes a cinch, LIVALL has come up with a novel solution – known as PikaBoost – that eradicates the cons of installing an e-bike conversion kit.

Many e-bike conversion kits consist of special wheels, battery packs, and sensors. On the contrary, the PikaBoost conversion kit consists of only a single 6.6 lbs (3 kg) unit that can be mounted on a bike within 30 seconds! All you have to do is use the locking mechanism to mount this unit on your bike, and you’re ready to go!

The riding flexibility

Switching gears can be a tedious job when you’re riding more challenging terrains like hills. PikaBoost ensures you don’t have to keep on switching gears; it provides three different riding modes designed for different terrains and people of different strengths.

1. Cruise

The Cruise mode is designed specifically for short-distance commuters and helps maintain a steady speed.

2. Eco

The Eco mode is a great option for people with less physical strength. It can help climb steep hills with ease. Furthermore, it also uses the regenerative system while going downhill to conserve energy

3. Exercise

The Exercise mode is a great choice if you want to use your bike for regular cycling exercises. It offers extra resistance so you can push yourself hard to power the e-bike, thus achieving your fitness goals. Also, this mode can help you charge your electronic devices via the USB socket. In case the PikaBoost unit is low on power, you can also use this mode to save power.