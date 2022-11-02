Cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight: How it would work

What is solar geoengineering?

Greenhouse gas emissions accumulate in the atmosphere and keep the Earth from “cooling itself”. Due to these heat-trapping gasses, the Earth retains more solar radiation than it releases. Solar radiation turns into heat as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, so its excessive absorption causes the average global temperatures to rise.

Average surface air temperatures from 2011 to 2021 compared to a baseline average from 1956 to 1976 Wikimedia Commons/NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio (key and title by Eric Fisk)

This is what we call global warming and it is a major cause of climate change. Global warming leads to ice melting and rising sea levels, loss of permafrost (a subsurface layer of soil that remains below its freezing point throughout the year), stronger and longer heatwaves around the world, a higher frequency of extreme weather events, reduced soil moisture and droughts, dried-out vegetation and wildfires, water shortages, alteration of ocean biome due to rising ocean temperatures, and other effects.

The exchange of solar radiation in the atmosphere (the amount of solar radiation that enters the Earth versus the amount of solar radiation that leaves it) is called radiative forcing and it is measured in units of watts per square meter.

Currently, the Earth receives a global and annual average of almost 340 watts per square meter of solar radiation. Before the industrial era, radiative forcing (heat in and heat out) was in a close balance, meaning the Earth’s average temperature was more or less stable.

Researchers have calculated a baseline for radiative forcing based on a year before the beginning of global industrialization. Compared to this baseline, radiative forcing can directly measure the ways recent human activities have changed the planet’s climate.

Factors influencing the greenhouse effect on Earth Grid/Cartografare il Presente/Nieves Izquierdo

Solar geoengineering refers to a branch of geoengineering that studies the possibility of helping Earth release that extra solar radiation by reflecting it back into outer space through different methods.