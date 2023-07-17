China completes core module of world's first commercial onshore small modular reactor

China has completed a significant step toward establishing the world's first commercial onshore small modular reactor. It has finished the installation of the core module of the reactor that it began building in 2021, the South China Morning Post reported.

With a power generation capacity of not more than 300 MW, small modular reactors (SMR) are believed to be the future of nuclear fission reactors. The advanced nuclear reactor design allows the power plant to be scaled down and established in remote locations that cannot be connected to the grid.

The technology is also considered a critical component of plans to move away from carbon-emitting fossil fuels. The promise of carbon-free power generation from nuclear plants has attracted the likes of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to this industry, who are also building a plant in Wyoming by the end of the decade.