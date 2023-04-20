Corn protein could transform the future of PPE, according to new research

In a world where sustainability and environmental conservation have become increasingly vital, groundbreaking innovations emerge. Recently, a team of engineering researchers at McMaster University has found a way to harness the power of corn protein, transforming it into a biodegradable filtration material that could revolutionize the world of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Read on to discover how this eco-friendly alternative could help tackle the mounting waste problem caused by the pandemic and reshape the future of PPE.

The pandemic has caused a massive about of waste due to the increased need for PPE. The researchers at McMaster University wanted to find a way to make PPE more sustainable, so they used a protein found in corn called zein to make a filtration material.

The research team, led by chemical and biomedical engineering experts, discovered that a corn protein called zein could be transformed into a highly effective filtration material. Zein, which is derived from corn kernels, is a versatile and biodegradable protein that has been successfully used in various applications, such as food packaging and pharmaceuticals.