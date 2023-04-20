Trending
Corn protein could transform the future of PPE, according to new research

Discover how this eco-friendly alternative could help tackle the mounting waste problem caused by the pandemic.
Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello
| Apr 20, 2023 10:58 AM EST
Created: Apr 20, 2023 10:58 AM EST
innovation
A more sustainable PPE
A more sustainable PPE

Victoria Kotlyarchuk/iStock  

In a world where sustainability and environmental conservation have become increasingly vital, groundbreaking innovations emerge. Recently, a team of engineering researchers at McMaster University has found a way to harness the power of corn protein, transforming it into a biodegradable filtration material that could revolutionize the world of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Read on to discover how this eco-friendly alternative could help tackle the mounting waste problem caused by the pandemic and reshape the future of PPE.

The pandemic has caused a massive about of waste due to the increased need for PPE. The researchers at McMaster University wanted to find a way to make PPE more sustainable, so they used a protein found in corn called zein to make a filtration material.

The research team, led by chemical and biomedical engineering experts, discovered that a corn protein called zein could be transformed into a highly effective filtration material. Zein, which is derived from corn kernels, is a versatile and biodegradable protein that has been successfully used in various applications, such as food packaging and pharmaceuticals.

Corn protein could transform the future of PPE, according to new research
Shanbhag and Wu

McMaster University 

The engineering team used an innovative approach to manipulate the protein structure of zein, enabling it to capture and filter out microscopic particles, including bacteria and viruses. The resulting material not only matches the filtration efficiency of traditional PPE materials, but it also offers a more environmentally friendly alternative, as it can be easily broken down and returned to the earth.

What are the implications of this research? 

This new material could help to reduce the amount of waste caused by the pandemic and make PPE more sustainable. It could also be cheaper to produce as corn is a renewable resource. The researchers hope to work with manufacturers to make more of this new material and bring it to the market.

As the research progresses, the McMaster engineering team is actively seeking partnerships with manufacturers to scale up production and bring this sustainable material to the forefront of the PPE market. With the right support and investment, this corn-based filtration material could soon become a staple in the fight against the current pandemic and future global health crises.

