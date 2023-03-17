Scientists develop 'cosmic concrete' to construct habitats on Mars

As no quick return to Earth would be possible during these deep-space missions, it is important to rely on materials that can be found on the spot. Exporting infrastructure materials from Earth would be prohibitively expensive for space agencies.

New space concrete is stronger than regular one

The new material is known as 'StarCrete.' In addition to extraterrestrial dust, it is composed of potato starch and salt.

When mixed with simulated Mars dust, the team demonstrated that the potato starch acts as a binding agent for this concrete. The resulting material was twice as strong as regular concrete and can be used for construction on outer worlds.

The study notes that StarCrete has a strength of 72 Megapascals (MPa), while ordinary concrete has a strength of 32 MPa. When tested with moondust, StarCrete outperformed all others at 91 MPa.

As per calculations, a 55-pound (25 kilogram) sack of potatoes contains enough starch to produce nearly half a tonne of StarCrete — 213 bricks. They also found that common salt (magnesium chloride, which is found on Mars) and astronaut tears could further help to improve the strength of this material.

Previously, the team tested human blood and urine as a binding agent; however, this is impractical for large-scale work, and astronaut health could be jeopardized in a harsh space environment.