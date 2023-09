Soon, an instrument could answer the most puzzling questions in cosmology as far back as the early universe.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently unveiled its plans to build the next-generation gravitational-wave detector that aims to pick up ripples in space-time from the early universe.

MIT stated that this included detecting surges from gravitational-wave sources such as merging black-hole and neutron stars every few days. In order to implement the device, the detectors in the observatory will be extended to cover the expanse of a small city.

Larger than LIGO

A statement by the university says that the project is focusing on designing and building a more significant and sensitive gravitational-wave observatory, aiming to replace existing observatories like the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO).