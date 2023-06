Cosmic rays are high-energy particles originating from outer space, including sources such as the sun, distant galaxies, supernovae, and other celestial bodies. Although we can't see or feel cosmic rays directly, they constantly bombard the Earth from outer space.

In fact, these particles are so abundant that scientists estimate one cosmic ray hits one square centimeter of the Earth's surface every minute! Scientists study cosmic rays to learn about the universe and how particles interact at high energies.

However, scientists have now used cosmic rays to devise a global positioning system (GPS) to track underground movements. This groundbreaking system is capable of revolutionizing the world of disaster response.