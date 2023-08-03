Cracking in Li-ion batteries can help reduce charging times

Researchers across the globe are in hot pursuit of further battery technology, primarily aiming to increase energy density and reduce charging times. In a significant advancement, a study by a team of scientists at the University of Michigan has found that the cracks in the positive electrode of lithium-ion batteries can help to reduce battery charge time.

The perception of cracks, usually known to shorten battery lifespans, was solved using a neuroscience-inspired technique. This contradicts the beliefs of many electric car makers, who believe that cracking reduces battery longevity.

"Many companies are interested in making 'million-mile' batteries using particles that do not crack. Unfortunately, if the cracks are removed, the battery particles won’t be able to charge quickly without the extra surface area from those cracks," said Yiyang Li, assistant professor of materials science and engineering, in a statement from the university.