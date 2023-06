With countries switching to renewable energy at an ever-accelerating pace, there is substantial demand for large-scale energy storage solutions.

Governments and industries around the world are jumping at the opportunity to provide large-scale rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. For example, Megapacks manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla are capable of storing nearly four-megawatt hours of power at peak capacity.

However, battery energy storage solutions like these require vast amounts of rare earth minerals such as nickel and cobalt in their manufacturing, the mining of which has serious consequences for the environment. This has led to calls for alternate methods of energy storage.