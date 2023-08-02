Cultivated meat may soon reach European plates

Cultivated meat may soon reach European platesIsraeli firm Aleph Farms wants to sell artificially produced meat in Switzerland.Sejal Sharma| Aug 02, 2023 07:50 AM ESTCreated: Aug 02, 2023 07:50 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational imageAndreyPopov/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Israel’s Aleph Farms has applied for regulatory approval to sell cultivated meat in Europe, specifically in Switzerland, a country outside the European Union. Aleph Farms announced its submission to the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) and, if approved, would be the first company to sell artificially produced beef meat in the continent.According to a spokesperson, the review and approval process taken by Swiss regulatory bodies is typically around 12-24 months.The company posted about the same on X.We've submitted the first ever application for regulatory approval of cultivated meat in Europe! This milestone is part of our strategy w/@migros to commercialize Aleph Cuts in Switzerland.Read more in Field Notes: https://t.co/nFjgeVd150 pic.twitter.com/0r3FHbl0dG— Aleph Farms (@AlephFarms) July 26, 2023Cultivated meat in the global market by 2025Interesting Engineering had earlier reported that the Israeli firm is inching closer to commercializing cultivated meat by 2024. In March, They announced their plans to roll out cultured meat in Singaporean markets by 2025, the only country in the world where consumers can eat lab-grown meat. See Also Related Israeli-based company’s lab-grown meat could be on restaurant menus by 2025 Is lab-grown meat the future of sustainable and ethical food production? New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2 Aleph has collaborated with Switzerland’s Migros, which is the country’s largest retail company and biggest supermarket chain. Migros is also an investor in Aleph Farms. Both companies have conducted extensive consumer research in Switzerland, finding that 74% of consumers are willing to try cultivated meat in their meals. They also found that the key motivation driving them is that grown meat is sustainable and promotes animal welfare, per a press release.“Food systems affect everyone, and it will take a coordinated effort between regulators, innovators, and incumbents to ensure food security in a way that helps humanity live within its planetary boundaries,” said Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms.Good for the environmentAleph Farms produces meat by acquiring and banking stem cells from an animal and then cultivating them in a temperature-controlled vessel to turn them into meat.According to the Institute of the Future in Palo Alto, cell-based meat is the future and could be a common sight in supermarkets across the West in the next three years. This is good news for companies like Aleph Farms as more and more people are switching to vegetarianism. Over the years, vegetarianism has increased across the United States and European nations, and several other developed economies worldwide, according to the World Economic Forum. Switching to a plant-based or non-meat diet can profoundly affect carbon footprint and health in general. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerGoogle executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sexHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingEinstein's secret 1950 letter on biblical story hits auctionSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitCould a gene switch off anxiety?Mummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time Job Board