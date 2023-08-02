Cultivated meat may soon reach European plates

Israel’s Aleph Farms has applied for regulatory approval to sell cultivated meat in Europe, specifically in Switzerland, a country outside the European Union.

Aleph Farms announced its submission to the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) and, if approved, would be the first company to sell artificially produced beef meat in the continent.

According to a spokesperson, the review and approval process taken by Swiss regulatory bodies is typically around 12-24 months.

Interesting Engineering had earlier reported that the Israeli firm is inching closer to commercializing cultivated meat by 2024. In March, They announced their plans to roll out cultured meat in Singaporean markets by 2025, the only country in the world where consumers can eat lab-grown meat.