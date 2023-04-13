How cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meat

The demand for meat has doubled in the past 30 years, and if this demand is to be met by conventional means, then it will also lead to an increase in global greenhouse emissions.

Cultivated meat or lab-grown meat has been touted as a possible solution to the problem since it could address the inefficiencies of the conventional meat-growing process and can also scale production to meet the demand. Yet, we are not yet seeing the product on shelves or flying off the shelves in supermarkets.

Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke to Ido Savir, the CEO of SuperMeat, an Israel-based cultivated meat company, to understand the challenges of bringing cultivated meats to the market, how they fare against plant-based meats, and what the future of meat consumption could look like.

Ido Savir, the CEO of SuperMeat SuperMeat

Interesting Engineering: What was the inspiration behind Supermeat?

Ido Savir: Before getting involved in the food tech space, I went from an Israeli Army veteran to a professional career working on the transition of legacy systems through the dawn of computer systems. Having a background in technology - as well as a passion for the environment and animal welfare - I was intrigued by the potential of technology to create a better food system.

As with the smartphone revolution, the cultivated meat industry faces similar challenges concerning establishing infrastructure and commercial frameworks to be able to reach wide distribution and adoption. This will require collaboration among multiple stakeholders throughout the value chain and will change how we perceive and consume our food.

I spent the last six years helping to build the cellular agriculture field, setting the foundation to produce cultivated meat on a mass scale. Our work supports solving the meat production crisis, resolving the environmental impact it, and providing nutritious, sustainable food options for the future.

IE: Why pick cultivated meat over plant-based meat?

I believe both plant-based alternatives and cultivated meat have a place in a diverse food system. There is a wide variety of wonderful plant-based alternatives that offer delicious, sustainable products. Cultivated meat, however, is not an alternative protein. It is the animal protein that is sourced differently.

Not every meat lover will eventually convert to a plant-based option, even if it offers similar sustainable qualities. Cultivated meat offers the same sensory and nutritional profile, as well as sustainability, food safety, and food system benefits for those who desire animal protein.