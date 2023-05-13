NASA's Mars Curiosity rover discovers book-shaped rock on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Curiosity rover discovers book-shaped rock on the Red PlanetThe robotic rover has been reading Mars' surface like a book for years now.Chris Young| May 13, 2023 06:52 AM ESTCreated: May 13, 2023 06:52 AM ESTinnovationThe book-shaped rock captured by Curiosity.NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Has NASA discovered the dustiest book ever?The U.S. space agency's Curiosity rover stumbled upon a book-shaped rock on the surface of Mars. Curiosity discovered the rock, which looks uncannily like a hardcover, on April 15.It goes to show that, though the Curiosity mission may have been running for over 3,800 Martian days (or sols), it still has plenty of surprising features to uncover on the Martian surface.Light reading for NASA's Curiosity roverNASA pointed out in a blog post that the unusual rock formation was likely caused by flowing water on Mars seeping through cracks billions of years ago. That water likely carried harder minerals and spread them throughout the Red Planet's surface. See Also "After eons of being sand-blasted by the wind, softer rock is carved away and the harder materials are all that’s left," NASA explained in its post.Aptly, NASA scientists nicknamed the rock "Terra Firme", meaning "dry land" or "solid ground". The nickname reflects a sense of discovery by alluding to a phrase used by sailors upon discovering new continents, but also literally refers to the hard minerals Curiosity discovered on Mars.According to Curiosity's measurements, the rock is about an inch across (2.5 centimeters), meaning it is a little smaller than an actual book. The rover captured the image of "Terra Firme" using the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on the end of its robotic arm. Most Popular Reading Mars' ancient rock formationsThe Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars' Gale Crater since August 2012. It has made several milestone discoveries, including the detection of persistent liquid water on ancient Mars.Though Curiosity's work has recently been somewhat overshadowed by the more-advanced Perseverance rover's findings, it continues to perform cutting-edge science.Last year, Curiosity discovered evidence of a key ingredient for life on Mars. Scientists analyzed data collected by Curiosity and calculated the total organic carbon in Martian rocks for the very first time. Their results showed that there is an abundance of the key ingredient for life on the red planet.Curiosity's successor mission, Perseverance, is leaving sample tubes on Mars for future missions to retrieve and carry to Earth. It's all part of NASA's ambitious plans to discover whether ancient microbial life may have once existed on the Red Planet. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infectionsRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineerRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVsBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%Sperm-injecting robot achieves a baby-making breakthrough, 2 girls born More Stories scienceThis portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproductsSade Agard| 10/4/2022innovationThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockagesSade Agard| 10/16/2022innovationRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Baba Tamim| 2/20/2023