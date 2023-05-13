NASA's Mars Curiosity rover discovers book-shaped rock on the Red Planet

Has NASA discovered the dustiest book ever?

The U.S. space agency's Curiosity rover stumbled upon a book-shaped rock on the surface of Mars. Curiosity discovered the rock, which looks uncannily like a hardcover, on April 15.

It goes to show that, though the Curiosity mission may have been running for over 3,800 Martian days (or sols), it still has plenty of surprising features to uncover on the Martian surface.

Light reading for NASA's Curiosity rover

NASA pointed out in a blog post that the unusual rock formation was likely caused by flowing water on Mars seeping through cracks billions of years ago. That water likely carried harder minerals and spread them throughout the Red Planet's surface.