Current global energy transition too expensive, warns IMF

A new report by the International Monetary Fund, called Climate Crossroads: Fiscal Policies in a Warming World, is warning that the global energy transition may not be financially sustainable at current rates.

"Many countries are facing high debt, rising interest rates, and weaker growth prospects. Debt-to-GDP ratios are projected to rise by 1 percentage point a year globally during 2023−28, faster than foreseen before the pandemic. These headwinds complicate efforts to tackle climate change,” wrote the authors in the executive summary.

Expensive carbon reduction strategies

They proceeded to highlight the fact that many economies are adopting carbon reduction strategies that heavily rely on spending actions, like boosting public investment and providing financial support for renewable energy. These steps, albeit positive, can also come with a high financial penalty.