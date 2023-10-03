Current global energy transition too expensive, warns IMF

Current global energy transition too expensive, warns IMFOne solution to this problem is getting more firms involved, suggested the organization.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 03, 2023 05:56 PM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 05:56 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of the energy transition.SanderStock/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new report by the International Monetary Fund, called Climate Crossroads: Fiscal Policies in a Warming World, is warning that the global energy transition may not be financially sustainable at current rates."Many countries are facing high debt, rising interest rates, and weaker growth prospects. Debt-to-GDP ratios are projected to rise by 1 percentage point a year globally during 2023−28, faster than foreseen before the pandemic. These headwinds complicate efforts to tackle climate change,” wrote the authors in the executive summary.Expensive carbon reduction strategiesThey proceeded to highlight the fact that many economies are adopting carbon reduction strategies that heavily rely on spending actions, like boosting public investment and providing financial support for renewable energy. These steps, albeit positive, can also come with a high financial penalty. See Also Related Clean energy transition could lead to metals shortage, finds new report Transition to cleaner energy could save world $12 trillion by 2050, study says Renewables to supply over ⅓ of global electricity by 2030 This has resulted in a basic trade-off that affects policymakers and takes into consideration two facts. First, depending only on spending-based strategies to achieve net zero goals by 2050 will only grow more expensive, perhaps increasing public debt by 45 to 50 percent of GDP for the largest emitters. Second, insufficient climate action would expose the world to the detrimental negative effects of global warming. For emerging markets and developing countries, where debt levels are already high, an increase in debt would prove extremely problematic. The IMF’s findings therefore underline the necessity in these regions for additional revenue mobilization, more private sector finance, increased knowledge transfer, and external financial support in addition to the implementation of proven low-carbon technology.Getting firms involvedThe organization also recommended that governments get firms involved in the global energy transition. The spike in energy prices in 2022 demonstrated that businesses may make energy efficiency investments when they are subjected to significant energy price shocks, indicating that legislation, incentives, and carbon pricing schemes can hasten firm energy transition efforts. To do this, the IMF suggested governments use green incentives. Governments or other organizations may offer financial incentives known as green subsidies to encourage and support environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices, technologies, and sectors. These subsidies are also sometimes referred to as environmental subsidies or clean energy subsidies. They are typically intended to lessen the damaging effects on the environment of various activities, including energy generation, transportation, and agriculture, while promoting the switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives. The IMF noted that when businesses are certain about how policies will affect their investment plans, they are more likely to increase their investment in low-carbon technologies by making the most out of the provided fiscal incentives (such as tax credits or subsidies). Most of all, the organization made clear that tackling climate change was a group effort.“Climate change is a shared responsibility. No single country is able to solve it alone. Policymakers must accelerate and coordinate their efforts on all fronts to ensure a sustainable and resilient world for future generations,” concluded the authors in their executive summary. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You F-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgradesThis eclipse map provides viewing details for the public7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersU-Boat Worx unveils Super Sub: World's fastest personal subA "lost world" from a billion years ago discovered12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsChemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeonsYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateHomo sapiens used another route to migrate out of Africa Job Board