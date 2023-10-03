Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Current global energy transition too expensive, warns IMF

One solution to this problem is getting more firms involved, suggested the organization.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 03, 2023 05:56 PM EST
Created: Oct 03, 2023 05:56 PM EST
innovation
  • twitter
Representational image of the energy transition.jpg
Representational image of the energy transition.

SanderStock/iStock 

A new report by the International Monetary Fund, called Climate Crossroads: Fiscal Policies in a Warming World, is warning that the global energy transition may not be financially sustainable at current rates.

"Many countries are facing high debt, rising interest rates, and weaker growth prospects. Debt-to-GDP ratios are projected to rise by 1 percentage point a year globally during 2023−28, faster than foreseen before the pandemic. These headwinds complicate efforts to tackle climate change,” wrote the authors in the executive summary.

Expensive carbon reduction strategies

They proceeded to highlight the fact that many economies are adopting carbon reduction strategies that heavily rely on spending actions, like boosting public investment and providing financial support for renewable energy. These steps, albeit positive, can also come with a high financial penalty. 

Related

This has resulted in a basic trade-off that affects policymakers and takes into consideration two facts. First, depending only on spending-based strategies to achieve net zero goals by 2050 will only grow more expensive, perhaps increasing public debt by 45 to 50 percent of GDP for the largest emitters. Second, insufficient climate action would expose the world to the detrimental negative effects of global warming. 

For emerging markets and developing countries, where debt levels are already high, an increase in debt would prove extremely problematic. The IMF’s findings therefore underline the necessity in these regions for additional revenue mobilization, more private sector finance, increased knowledge transfer, and external financial support in addition to the implementation of proven low-carbon technology.

Getting firms involved

The organization also recommended that governments get firms involved in the global energy transition. The spike in energy prices in 2022 demonstrated that businesses may make energy efficiency investments when they are subjected to significant energy price shocks, indicating that legislation, incentives, and carbon pricing schemes can hasten firm energy transition efforts. 

To do this, the IMF suggested governments use green incentives. Governments or other organizations may offer financial incentives known as green subsidies to encourage and support environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices, technologies, and sectors. These subsidies are also sometimes referred to as environmental subsidies or clean energy subsidies. They are typically intended to lessen the damaging effects on the environment of various activities, including energy generation, transportation, and agriculture, while promoting the switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives. 

The IMF noted that when businesses are certain about how policies will affect their investment plans, they are more likely to increase their investment in low-carbon technologies by making the most out of the provided fiscal incentives (such as tax credits or subsidies). Most of all, the organization made clear that tackling climate change was a group effort.

“Climate change is a shared responsibility. No single country is able to solve it alone. Policymakers must accelerate and coordinate their efforts on all fronts to ensure a sustainable and resilient world for future generations,” concluded the authors in their executive summary.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/04/image/jpeg/h5yecZdSVOV1OXdxX0EaMs2zqAVRAIy482c6wcIv.jpg
F-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgrades
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/04/image/jpeg/WZEtaGSQLnXMIiErFOdceAlNqEeu5umCff0oKjYp.jpg
This eclipse map provides viewing details for the public
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/KSYsTrNRY77vCRGQzEDgxQo3CmUW36h1aX2tqBPX.jpg
7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/04/image/jpeg/SxtzxehIbwI00U2r6rYeSmPqpkbMlhr3wMzJ7sn9.jpg
U-Boat Worx unveils Super Sub: World's fastest personal sub
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/03/image/jpeg/i0WvKwEJutV6HfpsUjLkvcQrUxGU6Pps70ufIeE4.jpg
A "lost world" from a billion years ago discovered
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/26/image/png/ny1gzL2fwjRLIco8gac58tlSGZKREl4XSp340YAB.png
12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check out
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/16/image/jpeg/F8I77CKgbsgtRj8BeCGaJHyen1wVreWvlVsyjiGg.jpg
New developments in Alzheimer's treatments
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/04/image/jpeg/h6h5SWEgXpzAemqwtvkjofYWmHkNCSsiqDP27zwZ.jpg
Chemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeons
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/03/image/jpeg/a4peRyX4ysBOqbw4BbDHzMCIbTjXOWejwu83UrQp.jpg
You can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/04/image/jpeg/edyTH7wBVGRCw06zSkmj84JbL9Z3QWGytZ93rAtk.jpg
Homo sapiens used another route to migrate out of Africa
Job Board