Looks matter: Robot well-being coach fares better when cuter

The robots had identical voices, facial expressions, and even scripts for the sessions, but the robot's physical appearance significantly affected how participants interacted with it.

Participants preferred Misty over QT

The study found that participants who did their well-being exercises with the Misty II robot (Misty), who is a toy-like robot, felt more of a connection than participants who worked with QTRobot (QT), a humanoid-like robot.

Why? Turns out, as the toy robot looked simpler, participants had low expectations and realized that the robot was easier to connect with. As for the others, expectations of the humanoid robot didn't match reality.

Despite the differences between expectations and reality, the researchers said that their study shows that robots can be useful tools to promote mental well-being in the workplace. The results were reported at the ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction in Stockholm on March 15.

The researchers collaborated with Cambridge consultants, a local tech company, to design and implement a workplace well-being program using robots.

"We wanted to take the robots out of the lab and study how they might be useful in the real world," Dr. Micol Spitale, the paper’s first author, said in a statement.

"We interviewed different well-being coaches, and then we programmed our robots to have a coach-like personality, with high openness and conscientiousness," said co-author Minja Axelsson. "The robots were programmed to have the same personality, the same facial expressions, and the same voice, so the only difference between them was the physical robot form."