Cutting-edge magnet technology for fusion power to be tested in the US

Tokamak Energy announced through a press release on Thursday that its magnet technology will be exposed to extreme conditions to test lifetime fusion power plant performance in a United States national laboratory.

The process of generating clean, sustainable fusion energy requires strong magnetic fields to confine and control hydrogen fuel, which becomes a plasma several times hotter than the Sun inside a tokamak.

The magnets must be able to withstand secondary gamma rays, a form of electromagnetic radiation similar to X-rays, in order to maintain efficient power plant operations.

To this end, Tokamak Energy built and commissioned its specialist gamma radiation cryostat system – a vacuum device to provide thermal insulation for the magnets – at its Oxfordshire headquarters.

Strong magnetic fields are generated in the system by passing large electrical currents through arrays of electromagnet coils that will surround the plasma in future power plants.

A system rebuilt in a new location

Now, the system will be sent to the Gamma Irradiation Facility (GIF) based at the Department of Energy’s Sandia Laboratories, Albuquerque, where it will be reassembled in its final form.