Cybersecurity: How a new approach could dramatically boost protection

One of the world’s most important tech gatherings, CES 2023, highlighted this issue in a panel with cybersecurity experts titled “Rethinking Security — A People-Focused Cyber Strategy,” moderated by Hank Thomas, CEO of Strategic Cyber Ventures.

Among the participants was Carole House, Executive in Residence at Terranet Ventures, a firm that focuses on investments in technologies with national security applications. Carole’s background includes work in digital identity and cryptocurrency at the National Security Council of The White House.

Steve Thomas, technical founder and CEO of startup HackNotice, a “threat-awareness” company, and Timothy Youngblood, Chief Security Officer with T-Mobile, rounded out the group.

Focusing on people could improve cybersecurity. Arsenii Palivoda/iStock

The people-centric approach

Carole House explained at CES 2023 about the “people-centric approach” she took while working in the White House. One aspect of it included deterrence of “illicit actors,” the cyber criminals, through an anti-ransom campaign. They also looked at the people who suffer from cyber crimes — victims of fraud and ransom-ware. The focus was on vulnerabilities and how people were being targeted. One particular accomplishment House shared was elevating cyber crime as a national security imperative.

Tim Youngblood called security “a people business.” In his work at T-Mobile, he’s done “persona-based training” which is focused on how people are trained in their spaces and how security affects their daily lives. This involves educating field technicians, executive assistants, store clerks and other positions about the particular security challenges of their jobs. The training is based on assessing and quantifying potential risks, instructing people in the most relevant issues they need to know about currently.