Video: The humanoid robot CyberOne is playing a drum set without missing any beat

It is able to accurately coordinate a variety of intricate movements, such as slapping the drumsticks together, tapping the cymbals, using the foot pedal, and using a set of four drums to produce a variety of sounds.

How did CyberOne learn to do that?

This performance uses a MIDI file as its input, which the robot can decode into drum beats, IEEE Spectrum reported. Then, it constructs song-length sequences of synchronized whole-body trajectories, which is challenging because the end effectors must ensure that the drums are actuated precisely on the beat. Even when it's moving back and forth across the drum kit, CyberOne performs pretty well.

"After the official release of Xiaomi CyberOne on August 11, we got a lot of feedback from the public who didn’t have a background in robotics. They are more interested in seeing humanoid robots doing things that humans cannot easily do. Honestly speaking, it’s pretty difficult to find such scenarios, since we know that the first prototype of CyberOne is far behind humans," Zeyu Ren, a senior hardware engineer at the Xiaomi Robotics Lab, told IEEE Spectrum.

"But one day, one of our engineers who had just begun to play drums suggested that drumming may be an exception. She thought that compared to rookie drummers, humanoid robots have more advantages in hand-foot coordinated motion and rhythmic control. We all thought it was a good idea, and drumming itself is super cool and interesting. So we choose drumming to demonstrate our research," he also added.