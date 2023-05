A report produced by Microsoft and various worldwide intelligence services has revealed a worrying data security breach by presumed Chinese agents on critical American infrastructure in the mainland U.S. and Guam. Microsoft and the governments of the US and four other countries have reported that a hacking group from China has gained access to crucial infrastructure systems, stealing network credentials and sensitive data while remaining practically invisible.

According to Microsoft, a group known as "Volt Typhoon" has been engaged in espionage and collecting information on behalf of the People's Republic of China for at least two years. To avoid detection, the hackers rely on tools that are already installed or integrated into compromised devices, which they manually operate rather than automate. This approach is commonly referred to as "living off the land."