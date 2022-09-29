Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
The 100 megawatt Dalian Flow Battery Energy Storage Peak-shaving Power Station was connected to the grid in Dalian China on Thursday. It will be put into service in mid-October, sources in the Chinese Academy of Sciences have stated.
The energy storage project has the technical support of Professor LI Xianfeng’s group from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) attached to the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The company that built the system and integrated it into the grid was Rongke Power Co. Ltd.