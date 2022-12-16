DALL-E 2 was the AI art generator we never knew we needed

Text-to-image art creation

DALL-E can be used to generate unique images based on words provided by the creators and artists. DALL- E 2 can do the same, but with upgraded features. It uses the algorithm within the words and places them in a series of vectors or text-to-image descriptions. Then, the AI creates an original image from the generic representation it was presented with from its datasets, based on text added by the user creating the art.

DALL-E was announced in January 2021. In July 2022, DALL-E entered a beta phase, or initial development and testing stage, sending invitations to one million people on its waitlist. In Sept. 2022, OpenAI removed the waitlist for DALL-E, allowing users to sign up for the software immediately.

DALL-E 2 creates images of higher resolution

Although both DALL-E, announced in January 2021, and DALL-E 2, revealed in April this year, are models created by OpenAI, the difference lies in the number of parameters, allowing DALL-E 2 to create even better images than DALL-E. This is done by generating higher-resolution images. DALL-E uses 12-billion parameters, while DALL-E 2 works on 3.5-billion parameters, with an additional 1.5 billion parameters to enhance the resolution.

DALLE-2 creates images of higher resolution, although it uses less parameters than its predecessor. The AI system has also learned the relationship between the pictures and text used to describe them in a process also known as diffusion. In the method, there is usually a pattern of dots that gradually alters itself toward an image when it recognizes aspects of that image.