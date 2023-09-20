DALL-E 3 coming in October, prompt engineering not required

On Wednesday, OpenAI made the announcement that DALL-E 3 was coming in October and that it would boast some pretty interesting and useful features that would allow it to understand significantly more nuance and detail than previous systems.

A leap forward in images that adhere exactly to a given text

“Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL·E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide," noted a blog on OpenAI's site.

“DALL·E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets you use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of your prompts. Just ask ChatGPT what you want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph.”