DALL-E 3 coming in October, prompt engineering not required

DALL-E 3 coming in October, prompt engineering not requiredNew images will exactly adhere to text prompts provided by users.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 20, 2023 02:09 PM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 02:09 PM ESTinnovationAn image created by DALL-E3.OpenAI On Wednesday, OpenAI made the announcement that DALL-E 3 was coming in October and that it would boast some pretty interesting and useful features that would allow it to understand significantly more nuance and detail than previous systems.A leap forward in images that adhere exactly to a given text"Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL·E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide," noted a blog on OpenAI's site."DALL·E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets you use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of your prompts. Just ask ChatGPT what you want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph." See Also Related What is DALL-E? How it works and how the system generates AI art DALL-E 2 was the AI art generator we never knew we needed DALL-E Mini: Everything you need to know about the AI art generator ruling the internet Furthermore, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman took to X to share that a new video created for the new AI model was "SO CUTE."also, the video we made for dalle 3 is SO CUTE: pic.twitter.com/k1FOFTOsU5— Sam Altman (@sama) September 20, 2023Perhaps the most surprising fact about the new software is the fact that it has been designed to refuse to replicate current artists."DALL·E 3 is designed to decline requests that ask for an image in the style of a living artist. Creators can now also opt their images out from training of our future image generation models," explained the post.A ground-breaking artificial intelligence model, the first version of DALL-E was presented in January 2021 and was a member of the GPT-3.5 family of products. The name DALL-E was created by combining the word "Dali," which alludes to Salvador Dali, a surrealist artist, and "WALL-E," which refers to an animated robot from the Pixar films. DALL-E took the world by storm with its introduction since it had the noteworthy ability to produce visuals from textual descriptions. This basically means that you can use words to describe a concept or scenario, and the model will use those words to generate an original image.Combining natural language processing and computer visionDALL-E was taught how to distinguish between descriptive text and visual information using a large dataset of text-image pairs. The model combines methods from natural language processing and computer vision.However, it should be noted that DALL-E does pose moral issues, as do many AI models. There are worries about potential misuse, producing unsuitable or dangerous content, and problems with copyright and intellectual property.DALL-E 3's new feature that will allow it to refuse prompts to create images resembling the work of currently living artists could be one way to address some of these challenges.DALL-E and its capabilities are continuously being improved and refined by OpenAI. The firm constantly evaluates the model's responsible use in diverse applications. DALL-E 2 was the most recent version of the DALL-E model and incorporated many advancements and changes. DALL·E 3 will soon be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers, and similarly to DALL·E 2, images created will belong to the users and will not require OpenAI's permission "to reprint, sell or merchandise them."