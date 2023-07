In a new experiment conducted at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, scientists have achieved a remarkable feat in their search for mysterious particles known as dark photons.

Using a unique setup called the Dark SRF experiment, they captured ordinary photons — the particles of light we encounter daily and put the world's best constraint on the dark photon existence in a specific mass range.

The experiment, published in Physical Review Letters, is significant in the quest to uncover dark photons and their potential applications in various fields, from gravitational wave searches to fundamental tests of quantum mechanics.