On Monday (12th June), The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) successfully launched and deployed four experimental satellites into low-Earth orbit. Launched as part of a SpaceX Transporter-8 rideshare, the satellites are part of a larger initiative to act as a proof-of-concept of using commercial partners to facilitate military applications in space. The "Blackjack" project started in 2017 and was envisaged to be a 20-satellite constellation, each with different mission payloads.

Under "Blackjack," a constellation of 20 satellites capable of optical communication was to be launched into low-earth orbit and serve as a network mesh in space. This network was originally intended to be government-owned and serve to connect the U.S. military to its bases, sensors, and weapons across the world.