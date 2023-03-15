Trending
Willow Project
James Webb Telescope
AUKUS deal
Meta Layoffs 2023
Amazon Internet Satellite
Lockheed Martin Darkstar
Industrial Revolution inventions

DARPA's SPRINT aims to develop next-gen runway-less VTOLs

DARPA launched the SPRINT initiative to develop fast, runway-independent aircraft, aiming to revolutionize air mobility and expand military capabilities.
Christopher McFadden
| Mar 15, 2023 04:55 AM EST
Created: Mar 15, 2023 04:55 AM EST
innovation
darpa-sprint-concept.jpg
A concept drawing of one DARPA SPRINT proposal.

DARPA 

DARPA has announced an initiative called SPRINT (SPeed and Runway INdependent Technologies), inviting designers to develop aircraft that can fly fast and take off and land without the need for runways. The agency aims to have a demonstration flight within 42 months. SPRINT seeks to create an aircraft capable of cruising at 400 knots (460 mph), faster than Black Hawk helicopters but slower than an F-16 fighter jet. The aircraft should also be able to hover in austere environments like fields or deserts.

“The objective of the SPRINT program is to design, build, certify, and fly an X-plane to demonstrate enabling technologies and integrated concepts necessary for a transformational combination of aircraft speed and runway independence for the next generation of air mobility platforms,” explained DARPA’s in an official press release.

The program aims to show how to use the right technologies and integrated ideas to make next-generation air mobility platforms faster and less dependent on runways. Traditional runways have limited space and visibility, so aircraft stationed in one place are more likely to be attacked by surprise. This problem is particularly relevant to potential conflicts in the Pacific region.

The shape of the new vehicle is undetermined, according to Patrick Tucker of Defense One. “It could be a new helicopter or perhaps a vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that might fly even faster.”

DARPA's SPRINT aims to develop next-gen runway-less VTOLs
Another concept DARPA SPRINT VTOL.

DARPA 

Tucker also noted that the director of DARPA “deliberately avoided calling the program a vertical-lift effort, and an accompanying slide displayed two artists' concepts that were decidedly unhelicopter-like.”

The final design of the SPRINT aircraft is yet to be determined, with possibilities including a new form of a helicopter or a vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft. Current helicopter designs offer runway independence but have speed and efficiency limitations. The military has been trying to solve this problem for decades. They have devised two reasonable solutions: tiltrotor planes, like the V-22 Osprey and V-280 Valor, and aircraft with ducted exhaust, like the Harrier Jump Jet and F-35B stealth fighter.

Most Popular

But DARPA's sketches of the SPRINT aircraft don't show that it will use traditional VTOL methods. One concept features a plane with jet-like ducts and folded blades on nacelles, with wings positioned like a tiltrotor. Another idea looks like a flying wing with a V-shaped tail. This suggests that ducted fans or rotors could provide lift in the vertical direction, while jet intakes could move the plane forward.

Creating a fast-flying plane that doesn't need a runway could increase the range of aircraft and make them more useful for different military tasks. DARPA's job is to show that a design is technically possible, which makes it easier for others to make it work in the real world.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Here's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and gender

In his new book, "DIFFERENT: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist", Frans de Waal offers a fascinating study of gender identity among apes.

Derya Ozdemir | 7/28/2022
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
innovationpremiumThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
Deena Theresa| 9/24/2022
Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?
sciencepremiumIs it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?
Maia Mulko| 3/15/2023
More Stories
innovation
Baidu's answer to ChatGPT debuts in video, disappointing audience
Mrigakshi Dixit| 3/16/2023
innovation
Samsung to invest $230 billion to further semiconductor manufacturing
Jijo Malayil| 3/15/2023
innovation
ChatGPT for financial advice? Morgan Stanley tries AI
Can Emir| 3/15/2023