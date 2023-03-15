DARPA's SPRINT aims to develop next-gen runway-less VTOLs

“The objective of the SPRINT program is to design, build, certify, and fly an X-plane to demonstrate enabling technologies and integrated concepts necessary for a transformational combination of aircraft speed and runway independence for the next generation of air mobility platforms,” explained DARPA’s in an official press release.

The program aims to show how to use the right technologies and integrated ideas to make next-generation air mobility platforms faster and less dependent on runways. Traditional runways have limited space and visibility, so aircraft stationed in one place are more likely to be attacked by surprise. This problem is particularly relevant to potential conflicts in the Pacific region.

The shape of the new vehicle is undetermined, according to Patrick Tucker of Defense One. “It could be a new helicopter or perhaps a vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that might fly even faster.”

Another concept DARPA SPRINT VTOL. DARPA

Tucker also noted that the director of DARPA “deliberately avoided calling the program a vertical-lift effort, and an accompanying slide displayed two artists' concepts that were decidedly unhelicopter-like.”

The final design of the SPRINT aircraft is yet to be determined, with possibilities including a new form of a helicopter or a vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft. Current helicopter designs offer runway independence but have speed and efficiency limitations. The military has been trying to solve this problem for decades. They have devised two reasonable solutions: tiltrotor planes, like the V-22 Osprey and V-280 Valor, and aircraft with ducted exhaust, like the Harrier Jump Jet and F-35B stealth fighter.