The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has intended to develop a "silent" underwater submarine propulsion system. Seemingly inspired by the 1990s film "The Hunt for Red October," the new propulsion system will have no moving parts and provide thrust using electromagnets and water. Based on a concept called magnetohydrodynamics (MHD), the system is relatively simple but could prove revolutionary for future submarines.

Silent running

First proposed in the 1950s, MHD has been the subject of interest of naval engineers for many decades. This very concept is the inspiration for the fictional submarine in "Hunt for Red October." In an MHD drive, explains New Atlas, a fluid is charged and accelerated by an electromagnetic field to generate thrust. The device has no moving parts, making it very silent. Therefore, submarines would greatly benefit from a stealth drive, allowing them to remain hidden from hunters and improving surveillance and intelligence gathering by removing audio interference from sonar data.