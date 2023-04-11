DARPA is exploring self-healing concrete for military installations

These structures suffer from wear and tear over time but are also susceptible to damage from air raids. If the runways can be made from this material, they can repair themselves to ensure the surfaces can continue to be used for aircraft.

To this end, the Pentagon's research office, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), aims to develop a specific type of concrete for military installations. Called BRACE, or bio-inspired restoration of old concrete edifices, the program seeks to combine the principles of biology and concrete to restore aging concrete structures.

BRACE utilizes biological organisms to construct a vascular system within the concrete that can repair cracks internally, preventing them from reaching the surface of a structure. This allows concrete to undergo a healing process similar to living organisms. Concrete deterioration can be diagnosed using this method as well.

“The central hypothesis of BRACE is that concrete can be infused with self-repair capabilities typically found in living organisms, drawing inspiration from vascular systems found in humans and vast networks of filamentous fungi that can span acres of land similar in scale to concrete buildings,” DARPA says in a recent press release. “Such systems could provide a network of transportation for healing within the depths of the material to repair cracks before they reach the surface and cause failure,” he added.