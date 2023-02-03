Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces

The WIG effect enables an aircraft to move over a surface by gaining support from the reactions of the air over a ground or water surface. The effect uses the forward velocity of the body to generate lift and experiences lesser drag, and the wing works closer to the level surface. This is the principle that makes hovercraft work but it can also be used to help airplanes fly.

The Liberty Lifter X-plane

The Liberty Lifter program intends to provide a leap in an operational capacity for U.S. forces as they acquire the capabilities of strategic and tactical heavy lift over water surfaces. This is rather important as China looks to flex its muscles in the South China Sea and has also demonstrated an amphibious cargo aircraft the size of a Boeing 737.

As per its recent press release, DARPA is looking at the Liberty Lifter to be boat sized plane with the ability to take off and land in Sea State 4 and sustained on-water operation in Sea State 5. In plain speak, this translates to small waves and moderate waves which go on to take more pronounced long forms.

Previously, DARPA has stated that it is also looking at its Liberty Lifter to be operational in the turbulent seas. However, in this phase, the agency is content with small-moderate waves, since the aircraft is also expected to demonstrate extended flight close to the water surface and fly out at altitudes up to 10,000 feet above sea level.