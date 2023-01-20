DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts

The project has now moved to Phase 2, which will focus on the detailed design and development of flight software and controls. This phase will also culminate in a critical design review of an X-plane demonstrator that can fly without traditional moving flight controls on the exterior of the wings and tail.

Finally, the contract includes a Phase 3 option in which DARPA intends to fly a 7,000-pound X-plane that addresses the two primary technical hurdles of incorporation of AFC into a full-scale aircraft and reliance on it for controlled flight. The demonstrator aircraft will boast some unique features that include modular wing configurations, enabling future integration of advanced technologies for flight testing either by DARPA or potential transition partners.

CRANE DARPA

“Over the past several decades, the active flow control community has made significant advancements that enable the integration of active flow control technologies into advanced aircraft. We are confident about completing the design and flight test of a demonstration aircraft with AFC as the primary design consideration,” said the CRANE Program Manager Richard Wlezien.

“With a modular wing section and modular AFC effectors, the CRANE X-plane has the potential to live on as a national test asset long after the CRANE program has concluded.”

Opportunities for aircraft performance improvements

The plane's notable AFC suite of technologies allows for multiple opportunities for aircraft performance improvements. These include but are not limited to the elimination of moving control surfaces, drag reduction and high angle of attack flight, thicker wings for structural efficiency and increased fuel capacity, and simplified high-lift systems.