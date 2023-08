The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is starting a study catered toward developing an "analytical framework" for the development of integrated lunar infrastructure over the next ten years, a press statement reveals.

DARPA announced the study, called the '10-Year Lunar Architecture', or 'Luna-10', on August 15. In the statement, it announced it is looking for ideas for lunar power, communications, and navigation infrastructure.

The agency aims to convene a group to develop these ideas with a view to making them commercially available by 2035.

Working toward a self-sufficient lunar economy

In an interview with SpaceNews, Michael Nayak, the DARPA program manager leading LunA-10, explained that the Luna-10 study will define a "commercial end state" for lunar infrastructure in 10 years. "This is the end state at which we have a self-sufficient lunar economy," he explained.