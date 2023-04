According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Northrop Grumman has received an extension to its contract to provide the United States Navy (USN) with "sustainment and technical support" for their venerable E-2C/D "Hawkeye" reconnaissance aircraft fleet. Valued at around $25 million, the contract will also extend to the navies of France, Japan, Taiwan, and Egypt.

"Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (59.9%); Misawa, Japan (22.6%); Dayton, Ohio (4.4%); St. Augustine, Florida (4.3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds [for] $14,384,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity," explains the press release.